DragonVein (DVC) Trading 68.8% Higher This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 42.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. DragonVein has a market cap of $2.54 million and $258.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 68.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,581.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.11 or 0.01384074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.45 or 0.00387727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00086563 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

