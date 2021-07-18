Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

