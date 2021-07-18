DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040807 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017676 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007887 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003101 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

