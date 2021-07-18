Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,818,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dufry presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Dufry alerts:

Shares of DUFRY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. 654,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.