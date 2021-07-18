Dusk Network Market Cap Hits $38.97 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $38.97 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.59 or 0.00798907 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

