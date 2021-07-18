DXdao Price Reaches $248.98 on Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $248.98 or 0.00788029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $187,770.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

