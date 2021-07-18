Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390,000.00 and the highest is $700,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $2.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $2.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $14.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $93.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.01. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 132,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dyadic International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dyadic International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,008 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dyadic International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

