Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Dycom Industries worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,520,000 after buying an additional 114,981 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,083,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.61. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

