Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires New Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. TWO accounts for about 0.1% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned about 0.78% of TWO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWOA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,296. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. two has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

