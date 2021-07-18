Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Buys Shares of 30,000 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Danimer Scientific accounts for approximately 0.1% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNMR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,567. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

