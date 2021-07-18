Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Buys Shares of 300,000 Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. Silver Crest Acquisition makes up approximately 0.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,602,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLCRU traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,228. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

