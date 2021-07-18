Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Invests $3.99 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000. Yum China comprises 0.3% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $2,692,400.00. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.70. 1,237,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

