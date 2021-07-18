Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New $5 Million Investment in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Tech and Energy Transition makes up about 0.3% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,500,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth $17,000,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth $10,922,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth $7,000,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth $7,000,000.

Shares of TETCU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

