Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases Shares of 900 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.1% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 73.5% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 291.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 132.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 65,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 105,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,555,000 after purchasing an additional 86,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the first quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 60,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,873,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

GOOGL stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,539.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,547. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,586.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,407.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

