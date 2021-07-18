Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $140,522.71 and $73,318.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00219914 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001136 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.42 or 0.00784175 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,417 coins and its circulating supply is 391,169 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

