Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Dynatrace worth $44,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

DT stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.62, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,903 shares of company stock worth $16,338,570. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

