E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,441 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.20% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $19,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 60.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ETAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,828. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.