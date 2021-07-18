e-Money (NGM) Price Tops $0.54

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, e-Money has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $153,199.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

