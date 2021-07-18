EarnX (EARNX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. EarnX has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $12,991.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EarnX has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00100394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00146733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,677.22 or 0.99993198 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 7,153,738,949,340 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

