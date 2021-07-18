Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.39% of Easterly Government Properties worth $41,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $157,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.