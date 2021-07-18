EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 780.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of EastGroup Properties worth $20,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $60,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 94,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.06. 132,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.86 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.70.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.