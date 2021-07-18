EasyFi Hits Market Cap of $5.67 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00007084 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 22% lower against the dollar. EasyFi has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.46 or 0.00806567 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

