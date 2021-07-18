Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 85,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 675.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 83,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

EOI opened at $18.72 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.