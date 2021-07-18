Edgeless Price Tops $0.0036 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Edgeless has a market cap of $443,207.96 and $31.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.52 or 0.00806063 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.