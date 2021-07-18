Edgeware (EDG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $515,755.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $24.57 million and $515,755.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00049482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.00812901 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.