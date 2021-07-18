Effect.AI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58,746.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $58,746.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00034138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00238842 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00035657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.