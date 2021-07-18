Egretia (EGT) Market Cap Reaches $5.64 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Egretia has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Egretia coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Egretia has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $1.12 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00049708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.90 or 0.00825801 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Egretia Profile

EGT is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.