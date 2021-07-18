eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) & Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Financial Review

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get eHealth alerts:

This table compares eHealth and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth 6.75% 5.11% 4.19% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for eHealth and Waterdrop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 4 6 0 2.60 Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

eHealth currently has a consensus price target of $106.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.85%. Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 95.11%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than eHealth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eHealth and Waterdrop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $582.77 million 2.62 $45.45 million $1.69 34.49 Waterdrop $464.05 million 49.77 -$101.74 million N/A N/A

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of eHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

eHealth beats Waterdrop on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. It operates a marketplace that offers consumers a choice of insurance products that include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual and family, small business, and other ancillary health insurance products from health insurance carriers. The company markets health insurance plans through its websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance ecommerce technology that enables health insurance carriers to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising, and lead referral services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.