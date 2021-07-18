Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.41 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and $49,145.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,850,338 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

