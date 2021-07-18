El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 215,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of El Pollo Loco worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

LOCO stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $666.49 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

