Electron Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 134,571 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 134,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,065,000. Generac accounts for 3.0% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Generac at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Generac by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $430.34 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.71 and a 52-week high of $452.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

