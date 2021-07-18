Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $66.25 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,528 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises approximately 4.6% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.95% of MasTec worth $66,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MasTec by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MasTec by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

