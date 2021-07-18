Electron Capital Partners LLC Invests $6.86 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 681,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCRNU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $16,836,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $13,834,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $11,636,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $11,066,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $10,060,000.

DCRNU opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

