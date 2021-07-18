Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,131,777 shares of company stock worth $259,355,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $232.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.54. The company has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.87.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

