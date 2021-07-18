ELICIO THERAPEUTICS, INC. (ELTX) to Raise $40 Million in IPO

ELICIO THERAPEUTICS, INC. (ELTX) expects to raise $40 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,100,000 shares at a price of $12.00-$14.00 per share.

ELICIO THERAPEUTICS, INC. has a market cap of $180.4 million.

BTIG and Oppenheimer & Co,. acted as the underwriters for the IPO and National Securities Corp. was co-manager.

ELICIO THERAPEUTICS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. For therapies designed to engage the immune system to treat disease, it is critical to target activation at the unique location where adaptive immune responses are generated. Our proprietary Amphiphile, or AMP, platform delivers immunotherapeutics directly to the “brain center” of the immune system – the lymph nodes. We believe this site-specific delivery of disease-specific antigens, adjuvants and other immunomodulators will more efficiently educate, activate, and amplify critical immune cells, resulting in induction and persistence of potent adaptive immunity required to treat many diseases. In preclinical models, we have observed lymph-node specific engagement driving therapeutic immune responses of increased magnitude, function and durability. We believe our AMP lymph node targeted approach will produce superior clinical benefits compared to immunotherapies that do not engage the lymph nodes. Our lead product candidate, ELI-002, is being developed to treat cancers driven by KRAS, a mutation found in approximately 25% of tumors. We are conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ELI-002 (AMPLIFY-201) and anticipate initial safety, dose escalation, and correlative biomarker data in the first half of 2022. We are also evaluating the potential use of ELI-004, our universal AMP-modified CpG adjuvant, and a component of ELI-002, in conjunction with other disease-specific antigens, to treat or prevent additional diseases. “.

ELICIO THERAPEUTICS, INC. was founded in 2011 and has 22 employees. The company is located at One Kendall Square, Suite 14303, Cambridge, MA 02139 and can be reached via phone at (857) 209-0050. or on the web at http://www.elicio.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for ELICIO THERAPEUTICS INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELICIO THERAPEUTICS INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.