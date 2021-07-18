Elliott Investment Management L.P. Acquires 1,750,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Twitter comprises about 3.3% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned 0.88% of Twitter worth $445,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $66.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

