ELYSIA Market Cap Reaches $11.10 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $11.10 million and $83,670.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ELYSIA

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,925,030,505 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

