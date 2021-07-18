Elysian (ELY) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Elysian has a market cap of $148,019.75 and $411,745.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elysian has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.59 or 0.00798907 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

