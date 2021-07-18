EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Head to Head Contrast

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and FormFactor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $110.13 million 2.74 -$7.00 million ($0.24) -34.13 FormFactor $693.62 million 3.79 $78.52 million $1.26 26.86

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EMCORE and FormFactor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00 FormFactor 0 1 6 0 2.86

EMCORE presently has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 33.09%. FormFactor has a consensus target price of $52.29, indicating a potential upside of 54.51%. Given FormFactor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than EMCORE.

Volatility & Risk

EMCORE has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE 4.80% 9.31% 5.87% FormFactor 11.43% 14.24% 11.09%

Summary

FormFactor beats EMCORE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers. It also provides high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunication markets, as well as lasers, receivers, and photodetector components for wireless, distributed sensing, and light detecting and ranging applications. In addition, the company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyroscope, quartz MEMS gyroscope, and inertial measurement unit and navigation system primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics, such as optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products. It serves CATV, wireless, FTTP, long-term evolution, and data center markets; and aerospace and defense and satellite communications markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyse accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems consisting of thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and precision cryogenic instruments. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

