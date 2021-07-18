Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,853,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 1,341,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.3 days.

OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.95. 966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327. Emera has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.41.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMRAF. Raymond James cut Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Emera from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

