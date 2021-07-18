Emerald Crypto 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $172,860.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.