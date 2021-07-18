Emercoin (EMC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,908.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $19,908.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,810,060 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

