Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Cushing Asset Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Cushing Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 212,463 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 4.9% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Enbridge worth $43,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,328. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 103.87%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

