Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Invests $7.61 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 218,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Shares of SHLS opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.37. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

