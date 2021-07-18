Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,856,898 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up about 1.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Marathon Oil worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 587.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 478,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 408,765 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $30,560,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.75 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

