Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87,322 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.28% of Encore Wire worth $45,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8,917.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $68.49 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $84.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

