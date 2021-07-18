Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) & LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Head to Head Survey

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Endeavor Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Endeavor Group and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 LiveVox 0 0 1 0 3.00

Endeavor Group presently has a consensus target price of 33.91, suggesting a potential upside of 36.51%. LiveVox has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.00%. Given LiveVox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Endeavor Group.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavor Group and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A LiveVox N/A 62.68% 1.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endeavor Group and LiveVox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 4.90 -$654.93 million N/A N/A LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

LiveVox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavor Group.

Summary

LiveVox beats Endeavor Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

