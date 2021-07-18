Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053,900 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 6.9% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Energy Transfer worth $61,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 13,699.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 304,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 302,476 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 129.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 212,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 13,564,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,382,034. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

