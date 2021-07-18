Energycoin (ENRG) Price Tops $0.0008

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energycoin has a total market cap of $96,932.48 and approximately $9.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017955 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008802 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

