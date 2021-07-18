Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.41 ($13.43).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get ENI alerts:

ETR ENI opened at €9.83 ($11.56) on Friday. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €10.81 ($12.72). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.